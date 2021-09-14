Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 348.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,364,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390,228 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 16,390,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,140,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,114,000 after buying an additional 1,135,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,944,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,741,000 after buying an additional 637,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,617,000 after purchasing an additional 527,067 shares during the last quarter.

IRWD stock opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.63 and a 12 month high of $14.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.47 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 123.20% and a return on equity of 109.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

IRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

