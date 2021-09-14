Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $139,000 Stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 71.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BALY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,483,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Bally’s by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,315,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BALY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.60.

Bally’s stock opened at $45.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Bally’s Co. has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $75.92.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $267.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.22 million. Bally’s had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 825.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Bally’s Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

