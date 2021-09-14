Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $136,000 Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Comerica by 275.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank grew its holdings in Comerica by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

NYSE:CMA opened at $74.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $35.76 and a 52 week high of $79.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.18.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.09 million. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.18%.

CMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist decreased their price target on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.79.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.