American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several research firms have commented on AMSWA. B. Riley lifted their price target on American Software from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Sidoti raised American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on American Software in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 6,000 shares of American Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $152,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 21,231 shares of American Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $520,584.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,163.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,152 shares of company stock worth $1,543,419. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in American Software during the first quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in American Software by 107.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in American Software by 122.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Software by 208.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Software during the second quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. American Software has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.26 million, a PE ratio of 91.37 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.61.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. American Software had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 7.94%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Software will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. American Software’s payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

About American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

