American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer Acquires 4,000 Shares

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,240.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,080.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOUT opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $36.62. The firm has a market cap of $341.93 million and a PE ratio of 17.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.43 and a 200-day moving average of $28.08.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $60.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.59 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Outdoor Brands by 875.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 185,775 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $743,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 102,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 445.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 77,794 shares during the period. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP now owns 209,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AOUT. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

