American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in Citigroup by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 20,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Citigroup by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in Citigroup by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 240,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,479,000 after purchasing an additional 23,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

NYSE:C opened at $70.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.13. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $143.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

