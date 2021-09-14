American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. Makes New Investment in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $47.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.24. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $649.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.99 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.10%. Analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.53%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.47.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

