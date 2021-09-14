American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. Makes New Investment in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DCP Midstream during the first quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DCP Midstream during the second quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DCP Midstream by 99.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in DCP Midstream during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in DCP Midstream during the second quarter worth $49,000. 32.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCP stock opened at $27.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 3.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.09. DCP Midstream, LP has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $32.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is 105.41%.

DCP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised shares of DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. boosted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

