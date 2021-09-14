American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,726 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 725.0% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

LNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank lowered Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $59.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.75. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $45.99 and a 52-week high of $62.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

