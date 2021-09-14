American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 65.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,934 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Bank OZK by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 44,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at about $290,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, QV Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 7.4% during the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 279,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,771,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $45.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.84. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.82.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.35 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.