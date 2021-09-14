American Century Companies Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 111,666 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.11% of Cohu worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COHU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 15.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,444,000 after buying an additional 988,991 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,045,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,357,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 130.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 903,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,820,000 after buying an additional 511,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,147,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on COHU. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Cohu in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

Shares of COHU opened at $34.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $51.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $709,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,377,113.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yon Jorden acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.89 per share, for a total transaction of $92,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,333,270. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

