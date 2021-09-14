American Century Companies Inc. Buys New Shares in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 73,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $730,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth about $345,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth about $457,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth about $384,000. 56.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BGFV opened at $26.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.87. The company has a market capitalization of $585.83 million, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.51. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 43.79% and a net margin of 9.02%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.92%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

