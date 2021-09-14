América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE AMOV traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,582. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.35. América Móvil has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $19.70.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMOV. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares during the last quarter.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

