Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $173.50

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $173.50 and last traded at $173.56, with a volume of 1702 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $177.14.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMED shares. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.21.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,189,927.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $2,106,513.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Amedisys by 4,126.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 363,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $96,125,000 after purchasing an additional 354,431 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 798,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $211,397,000 after buying an additional 263,329 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,004,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,085,950,000 after buying an additional 120,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 341.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,374,000 after buying an additional 102,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

