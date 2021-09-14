Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to announce $1.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. Amdocs posted sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year sales of $4.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.29 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $4.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 873.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 112.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOX traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.20. The stock had a trading volume of 584,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,957. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.58. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $54.68 and a twelve month high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 34.37%.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

