Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4,250.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4,146.65.

AMZN stock opened at $3,457.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,464.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,331.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,642. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

