Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Amarin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amarin’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $154.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.28 million. Amarin had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.44.

Amarin stock opened at $5.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 527.53 and a beta of 2.23. Amarin has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $9.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the first quarter worth approximately $10,589,000. SCP Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 22.7% during the second quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 6,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,565,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 36.4% during the second quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 4,332,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,976,000 after buying an additional 1,155,337 shares during the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 101.9% during the first quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,084,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,947,000 after buying an additional 1,052,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Amarin by 188.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,365,000 after buying an additional 984,700 shares during the last quarter. 32.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $630,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

