Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Altus Midstream’s earnings. Altus Midstream posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 287.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Altus Midstream will report full-year earnings of $5.74 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.41 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Altus Midstream.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.14). Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 49.70%. The company had revenue of $35.59 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altus Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Altus Midstream by 323.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,381,000 after buying an additional 162,760 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Altus Midstream in the second quarter worth $2,901,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Altus Midstream by 1,832.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 39,018 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Altus Midstream by 89.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 27,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Altus Midstream by 464.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 24,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Altus Midstream stock traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.72. The stock had a trading volume of 37,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,426. Altus Midstream has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $72.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 3.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 284.36%.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

