Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $742,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Select Asset Management & Trust purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Alphabet by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,523,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 522,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,453,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL stock traded up $6.48 on Tuesday, reaching $2,853.13. 16,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,450. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,714.77 and a 200-day moving average of $2,422.30. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,925.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,841.72.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

