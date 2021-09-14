Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes $1.35 Million Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LESL. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter worth $141,619,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 111.1% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,355,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344,601 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the first quarter worth $66,926,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Leslie’s by 123.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,698,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,631 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the second quarter valued at $53,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 799,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $21,439,125.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 25,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $696,416.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,386,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,168,767.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 857,357 shares of company stock worth $22,985,741 over the last quarter.

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.63. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

