Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $93,000 Stock Holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,599 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 834,388 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Transocean during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Transocean by 979.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Transocean during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Transocean during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Transocean during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 51.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Transocean presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.74.

In related news, Director Perestroika bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $4,510,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Saint Victor Diane De purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 12.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.98. Transocean Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 3.65.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Transocean had a net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.33 million. Transocean’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

