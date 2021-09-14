Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires Shares of 19,400 Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,638 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 19,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

In other Ampio Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Dan Stokely sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $40,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,958.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $312.71 million, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.48. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.