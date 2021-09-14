Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. Alithya Group reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $83.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.19 million. Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 4.56%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALYA shares. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Alithya Group from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALYA. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Alithya Group during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Alithya Group by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 59,017 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Alithya Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 892,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 9,421 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alithya Group by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 22,742 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Alithya Group by 690.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 590,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 515,627 shares in the last quarter. 32.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALYA opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.56. Alithya Group has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $145.38 million, a P/E ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

