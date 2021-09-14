Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc Sells 5,000 Shares

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total value of $181,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 7,500 shares of Alico stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $269,400.00.

NASDAQ:ALCO opened at $36.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $272.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.07. Alico, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.55 and a 1-year high of $38.58.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Alico had a net margin of 48.47% and a return on equity of 1.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alico, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Alico from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Alico by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alico in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Alico by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alico during the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Alico by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agribusiness and land management. The firm offers environmental services, land leasing, cattle ranching, and related support operations. It operates through the following segments: Alico Citrus, Land Management and Operations. The Alico Citrus segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating, and managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh, and processed citrus markets.

