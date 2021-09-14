Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Receives $90.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.25.

AIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist initiated coverage on Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $78.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.43. Albany International has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $93.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.80 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 12.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $450,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,000,949.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $119,017,944.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,804.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Albany International by 4.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Albany International during the first quarter valued at $1,002,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Albany International by 52.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Albany International by 22.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Albany International by 9.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

