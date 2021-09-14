AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) Shares Down 2.5%

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI)’s share price fell 2.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.75. 777,835 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 669,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.70 million, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.51.

Get AIkido Pharma alerts:

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in AIkido Pharma in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in AIkido Pharma by 417.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 121,548 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in AIkido Pharma in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in AIkido Pharma by 121.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 195,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 107,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in AIkido Pharma in the second quarter worth about $294,000. 10.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI)

AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AIkido Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIkido Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.