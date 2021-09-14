Aigen Investment Management LP Lowers Stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 44.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,442 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Hibbett Sports worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,986,000 after purchasing an additional 136,484 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 365,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,186,000 after purchasing an additional 48,740 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 306,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,118,000 after purchasing an additional 36,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after purchasing an additional 26,759 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

HIBB stock opened at $78.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $100.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.83.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $419.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.52 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.34%.

In related news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.74 per share, with a total value of $197,428.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total value of $486,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,429,700.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on HIBB shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.