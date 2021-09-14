Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $536,000 in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 16,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 16,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $3,590,000.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

NYSE IPG opened at $37.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.65.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.27%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 62.43%.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

