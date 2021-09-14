Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.68 Per Share (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report issued on Thursday, September 9th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the mining company will earn $2.68 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.77. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AEM. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.61.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $55.52 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $54.66 and a 52-week high of $89.23. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.66.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $966.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth $46,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

