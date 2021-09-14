Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.280-$4.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.29 billion-$6.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.22 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.150-$1.180 EPS.

A has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.77.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $172.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $95.44 and a 52-week high of $179.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total value of $285,556.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,099,598.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,034 shares of company stock worth $3,176,659.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Agilent Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,154,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,059 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Agilent Technologies worth $170,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

