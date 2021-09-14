Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.20.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC decreased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$60.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial downgraded Ag Growth International to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Shares of Ag Growth International stock remained flat at $$22.91 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.25. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $37.86.

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.