Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) PT Raised to $140.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AFRM. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Affirm in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a hold rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Affirm from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on Affirm from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Affirm from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an underweight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $112.21.

Shares of AFRM opened at $109.30 on Friday. Affirm has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $146.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $28.97 billion and a PE ratio of -43.03.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). Affirm had a negative net margin of 48.51% and a negative return on equity of 60.43%. The business had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.39 million. The company’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Affirm will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth about $2,325,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,440,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

