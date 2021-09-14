AFC Gamma, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AFCG) Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow

AFC Gamma’s (NASDAQ:AFCG) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, September 15th. AFC Gamma had issued 6,250,000 shares in its IPO on March 19th. The total size of the offering was $118,750,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. After the end of AFC Gamma’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AFC Gamma in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on AFC Gamma in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on AFC Gamma in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.45.

Shares of AFCG stock opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. AFC Gamma has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $25.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.01.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that AFC Gamma will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFCG. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma during the first quarter valued at about $12,313,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma during the second quarter valued at about $8,570,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in AFC Gamma by 119.1% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 763,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,761,000 after purchasing an additional 414,974 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma during the second quarter valued at about $8,182,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AFC Gamma during the second quarter valued at about $8,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

