Advisor OS LLC Invests $219,000 in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 85.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 23.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 33.3% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 93,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 23,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $446,000.

NYSE PBH opened at $53.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.20 and a 200-day moving average of $50.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.69. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $60.57.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.67.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

