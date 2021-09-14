Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 8,504 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,504 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 19,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 30.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.93.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $48.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $51.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.01.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.68%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,828,230.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

