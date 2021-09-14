Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,396 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,334 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.14% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Shares of NYSE GNK opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $21.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average of $15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.48 million, a PE ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 13.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $84.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.51 million. Equities research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently -114.29%.

In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 921,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,609,370. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNK. TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

Genco Shipping & Trading Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.