Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,648 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the first quarter worth $172,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the first quarter worth $218,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSX opened at $30.45 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $30.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day moving average is $27.72.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

