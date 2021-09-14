Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,497 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.19% of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 126,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 10,155 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 999,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,236,000 after purchasing an additional 87,968 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $791,000. Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 110,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUA opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.45 and a 12 month high of $17.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

