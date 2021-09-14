Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,242 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,996,000 after acquiring an additional 12,828 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5,792.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 36,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 35,857 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 9,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $13,510,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at $304,418,452.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 330,208 shares of company stock worth $33,902,137. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.48.

Shares of AMD opened at $104.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $127.12 billion, a PE ratio of 56.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $122.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

