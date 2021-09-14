Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Receives $45.12 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.12.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMIGY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday. HSBC downgraded Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.12 price target on Admiral Group and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of Admiral Group stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $47.59. 1,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701. Admiral Group has a one year low of $32.75 and a one year high of $51.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.69.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $2.0939 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $2.06. This represents a dividend yield of 4.06%.

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.

