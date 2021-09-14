Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AMIGY. HSBC downgraded shares of Admiral Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Admiral Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.12.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

AMIGY stock opened at $47.59 on Friday. Admiral Group has a 52 week low of $32.75 and a 52 week high of $51.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.0939 per share. This is a boost from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $2.06. This represents a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.