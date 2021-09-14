ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Short Interest Down 83.3% in August

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ADMT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.12. 9,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,210. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.86. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.13.

Get ADM Tronics Unlimited alerts:

ADM Tronics Unlimited (OTCMKTS:ADMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter. ADM Tronics Unlimited had a negative net margin of 12.58% and a negative return on equity of 13.84%.

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc operates as a technology-based developer and manufacturer, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of environmentally safe chemical products for industrial use; non-toxic composite fabricating resin; non-invasive, electronic therapy technology, electronic development and production and topical, dermatological products.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for ADM Tronics Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADM Tronics Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.