Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) & Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Head to Head Contrast

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) and Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Nephros and Accuray, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nephros 0 0 3 0 3.00 Accuray 0 0 1 0 3.00

Nephros currently has a consensus target price of $13.83, suggesting a potential upside of 60.48%. Given Nephros’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Nephros is more favorable than Accuray.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nephros and Accuray’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nephros $8.56 million 10.29 -$4.77 million ($0.52) -16.58 Accuray $396.29 million 0.84 -$6.31 million $0.04 91.75

Nephros has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Accuray. Nephros is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Accuray, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.0% of Nephros shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of Accuray shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Nephros shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Accuray shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nephros and Accuray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nephros -37.58% -24.71% -20.40% Accuray -1.59% 4.91% 0.75%

Volatility and Risk

Nephros has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accuray has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Accuray beats Nephros on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in developing and selling liquid purification filters and an on-line mid dilution hemodiafiltration system. The company operates in two segments: Water Filtration and Renal Products. The Water Filtration segment includes both the medical device and commercial filtration product lines. The Renal Products segment comprises of SRP, which is focused on the development of medical device products for patients with renal disease, including a second-generation HDF system for the treatment of patients with ESRD. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water, bicarbonate concentrate, and blood. The company was founded on April 3, 1997 and is headquartered in South Orange, NJ.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray, Inc. is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes cyberKnife and tomo therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy and adaptive radiation therapy. The company was founded by John R. Adler in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

