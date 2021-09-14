Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,380 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total value of $17,054,509.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.32. 133,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,807,018. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $100.34 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.