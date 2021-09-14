Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Holdings Decreased by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,098 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $819,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,461,997. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.93.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.33. 130,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,807,018. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $100.34 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.25.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.