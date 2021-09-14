AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. Sells 688 Shares

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $44,988.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,077.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of AAON stock traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $65.42. 172,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,037. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.85 and a 52 week high of $81.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.80.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. AAON had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $143.88 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson upgraded AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 2,441.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. 69.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

