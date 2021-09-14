A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMKBY. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. DNB Markets downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

AMKBY traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $15.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,836. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $60.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.44. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.58.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. As a group, analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

