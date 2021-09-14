$95.00 Million in Sales Expected for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) to announce sales of $95.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Livent’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $99.50 million and the lowest is $89.70 million. Livent posted sales of $72.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Livent will report full year sales of $385.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $384.50 million to $388.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $436.55 million, with estimates ranging from $427.50 million to $459.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LTHM. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Livent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Livent during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Livent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Livent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Livent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Livent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -273.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.57. Livent has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

