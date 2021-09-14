$945.72 Million in Sales Expected for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) will announce $945.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Teradyne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $979.00 million and the lowest is $920.17 million. Teradyne reported sales of $819.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year sales of $3.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on TER. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.56.

In other news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $499,588.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TER. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1,108.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,877,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,056 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,832 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,386,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,706,000 after purchasing an additional 828,666 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,200,000 after purchasing an additional 681,938 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 628.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 718,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,470,000 after purchasing an additional 620,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 990,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,293. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $74.20 and a 52 week high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.66%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

