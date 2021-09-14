8,608 Shares in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 61.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet downgraded Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Callaway Golf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.30.

Callaway Golf stock opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.95.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.21 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 207.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

